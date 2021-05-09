Fauci Says ‘There’s No Doubt’ US Has Undercounted Covid Deaths

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Meet the Press Sunday that “there’s no doubt” the United States has undercounted the number of covid-19 deaths.

Chuck Todd asked Fauci about a new study saying the U.S. covid death toll has been seriously undercounted and the actual death toll is greater than 900,000.

“So it’s almost double what we were able to track,” Todd said. “Just your overall reaction and — what does this tell you about our ability to sort of track this virus that we may have undercounted by almost 50 percent?”

“We’ve been saying, and the CDC has been saying all along,” Fauci responded, “that it is very likely that we’re undercounting.”

He said the number is “a bit more than I would have thought” but added, “I think there’s no doubt, Chuck, that we are and have been undercounting.”

“We’re living through a historic pandemic the likes of which we haven’t seen in over 100 years.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

