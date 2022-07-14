Faulkner Slams LA for Ending Victim Notification Program, Says Her Stalker Looked For Her As Soon As He Was Released From Jail

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner slammed Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for ending a victim notification program and revealed that she was notified when a stalker whom she said tried to kill her was released from prison.

In a statement to Fox News, Gascon’s office defended the move to end The Parole Unit.

“While a victim has a right to be notified, they also have a right NOT to be contacted,” they said in a statement. “Lawyers in the parole unit have been using Victim Service Representatives, paralegals, and Bureau of Investigation resources to contact victims and their next of kin who have not requested to be notified of parole hearings.”

During a discussion on Outnumbered about the move and crime in Democrat-led cities, Faulkner blasted Gascon’s decision and shared her own experience.

You do have a friend, me, and I don’t talk about the stalker who tried to kill me, okay? I don’t talk about it because it’s a really low place. But the first thing he did when he got out was look for me. And if they hadn’t told me, I don’t know that I would be here. That was a lot of years ago, though. I personally don’t talk about it because I don’t want my girls to concentrate on it. It is reprehensible to consider not giving us a heads up as crime victims. And I don’t think that it is just bad policy. I think what we’re seeing now is a collection of the world’s only heart donors and we can’t tolerate that in a system that requires law and order.

Watch above, via Fox News.

