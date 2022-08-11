Monday’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s home in south Florida partially focused on documents related to “nuclear weapons,” according to a report.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening that agents at Mar-a-Lago were seeking materials related to nukes, among other documents.

The Post reported:

Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought in a search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence on Monday, according to people familiar with the investigation. Experts in classified information said the unusual search underscores deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and potentially in danger of falling into to the wrong hands.

Two sources told the Post it is unclear if agents were seeking documents related to the country’s nuclear arsenal, or potentially the weapons program of another country.

It is also not clear if any such documents were found or even on the premisses.

Reporter Josh Dawsey, whose byline is on the Post’s reporting, joined CNN’s AC360 Thursday to discuss the report.

Dawsey told Anderson Cooper:

What we’ve learned is that the federal government, the FBI, was working with subpoenas they were working cooperatively with the Trump folks, and at some point this summer they decided to do a more aggressive take because of a concern of what was there. Documents about nuclear programs, and multiple sources said that escalated their desire they believed those documents were there, to get it immediately. It’s one of the things that our sources have explained to us, is why such a step was taken like it was on Monday.

“We know that a lot of the things that was found there were top secret,” Dawsey said. “The highest levels of classification you could find.”

