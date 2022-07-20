Federal Investigators Mulling Charges Against Hunter Biden, Sources Tell CNN

Federal investigators are mulling charging Hunter Biden, sources told CNN on Thursday.

If charges are filed, they will likely allege he made a false statement to the FBI and committed federal tax violations.

On OutFront, host Erin Burnett reported President Joe Biden’s son has been the subject of a Department of Justice probe dating back several years. The investigation initially was a broad look into his overseas business dealings.

CNN’s Evan Perez reported the investigation has narrowed, and charges could come at any time. Given Attorney General Merrick Garland‘s recent justice department directive on such actions in election years, the matter is complicated.

“The justice department guidelines, Erin, say that you have to generally stay… away from being close to an election, to take any steps like major investigative steps like serving warrants and bringing charges obviously,” Perez said.

He added if a decision on charges comes before the midterms, it would need to come quickly. He also reported the investigation began during the term of former President Donald Trump, but has continued under Garland’s leadership.

Perez reported:

In the end, it’s largely looking at this point, Erin… they’re looking at bringing tax charges, as well as false statements related to a gun that Hunter Biden bought during a time that he has now said he was struggling with drug addiction, which would have made him essentially, you know, that he could not have been able to qualify to buy that firearm. So those are what the charges that are possible at this point.

Perez concluded “no decision has been made” about whether to charge Hunter Biden with a crime.

The president’s son admitted during an interview with CBS News last year he was at one point addicted to crack cocaine.

Watch above, via CNN.

