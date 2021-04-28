An ex-Fox News contributor is tied up on the criminal investigation into Rudy Giuliani, according to the former mayor’s lawyer.

Giuliani’s apartment was searched and his devices seized as part of a federal criminal investigation into the possible violation of U.S. lobbying laws in his dealing with Ukraine. And apparently, the feds are looking for the former mayor’s communications with individuals including John Solomon, a writer who parlayed dubious, pro-Trump reporting on the Russia investigation into a contributorship at Fox News.

The Wall Street Journal cited Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, who said the feds were seeking communications between Giuliani and Solomon:

Mr. Costello said authorities arrived at Mr. Giuliani’s apartment at 6 a.m. and seized his electronic devices. Mr. Costello said the search warrant describes the investigation as a probe into a possible violation of foreign lobbying rules. Mr. Costello said the warrant sought communications between Mr. Giuliani and individuals including John Solomon, a columnist who was corresponding with Mr. Giuliani about his effort to push for investigations of Joe Biden in Ukraine. Mr. Solomon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News anchor John Roberts reported that detail on air: “The warrants sought communications between Rudy Giuliani and individuals including John Solomon, who, of course, is a well-known columnist, who was in communication with Rudy Giuliani about efforts to push for investigations of Joe Biden in Ukraine.”

Roberts did not note that Solomon was employed by Fox News as a contributor until November of 2020.

The Giuliani probe was reportedly launched in 2019, and focuses on his ties to Ukraine and role in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump. He was known to be in communication with Solomon at the time, who wrote extensively on the trial and the Ukraine scandal.

Per the New York Times:

While investigating Mr. Giuliani, prosecutors have examined, among other things, his potential business dealings in Ukraine and his role in pushing the Trump administration to oust the American ambassador to Ukraine, which was the subject of testimony at Mr. Trump’s first impeachment trial.

During his tenure writing for The Hill, Solomon amplified unsubstantiated corruption claims regarding Ukraine and Joe Biden. Before Fox hired him as a contributor, he frequently appeared on the network to present his commentary as an “investigative journalist,” which fueled several of Trump’s biggest Ukraine conspiracy theories.

After an extensive review, The Hill attached an editor’s note to 14 of Solomon’s old columns in 2020, saying they did not meet the outlet’s journalistic standards. They also said Solomon failed to disclose that the sources for his reporting were Giuliani and Solomon’s own lawyers: Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing. On a separate but related note, Fox News’ research team circulated a memo last year that voiced concern about the “disinformation” Solomon, Giuliani, diGenova and Toensing were spreading on the network.

On another related note, investigators also executed a search warrant on the home of Victoria Toensing on Wednesday morning.

Watch above, via Fox News.

