‘Flat-Out Racism!’ Joe Scarborough Rips Scott Adams Amid Backlash for ‘Dilbert’ Cartoonist

Joe Scarborough led Morning Joe in denouncing Dilbert creator Scott Adams for the “flat-out racism” of his recent comments about Black people.

Newspapers around the country have been dropping Dilbert ever since Adams invoked a Rasmussen poll as the pretense for claiming that African Americans are a “hate group” that White people should “escape” from.

“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people,” Adams said on his YouTube show. “This can’t be fixed. You just have to escape.”

As Morning Joe reviewed the blowback on Monday, Scarborough turned to Al Sharpton to say “this is just racism being called out,” and that Adams is also facing condemnation from opponents of cancel culture. Sharpton agreed, saying Adams “has the right to say” what he said, though Dilbert publishers have the right to reject the cartoonist as a consequence of his comments.

“This is not a question of being taken out of context. This is not a question of saying something that you want to take back. This guy absolutely, unequivocally, advocated ‘Stay away from black people,'” Sharpton said. “For Elon Musk and others to come to his defense makes us really question where their stand is and when do they consider something bigoted and racist? Do you have to use the N-word outright? Even then, they may find a way to justify it.”

Scarborough took back the wheel shortly after he continued to denounce Adams for the “straight-out racism” of his comments.

I’m going to be really curious to see how many people at other networks tonight decide that they’re going to try to cast this as another example of cancel culture when, you known, it’s just flat-out racism. You know, so much with woke culture and cancel culture has to do with evolving standards, right? Like, ‘Oh, okay, well, we’re not the same as we were ten years ago. We’ve become more sensitive in this topic and that topic.’ Cancel culture, you often hear people getting caught in these between these two eras. This would have been racist in 1955! If somebody had gone on The Steve Allen Show and said, ‘My best advice would be to stay away from black people,’ that person in 1955 would have been in trouble.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com