Fmr GOP Rep. Comstock: If Trump ‘Disappeared Tomorrow,’ Many Republicans Wouldn’t Be ‘In the Search Party’

Former Republican congresswoman Barbara Comstock talked on Meet the Press Sunday about Republicans rejecting the 1/6 commission, saying many of them would love for former President Donald Trump to just go away — but, of course, he isn’t.

Chuck Todd brought up a statement from fallen officer Brian Sicknick’s mother Gladys, who was on Capitol Hill talking with Republican senators before the vote on the 1/6 commission. Most Republicans ended up voting against it, and the procedural vote fell short of the 60 votes needed.

Comstock emphasized the need for an investigation no matter what, especially given the attacks on officers, and said she hopes the “courage” of the Sicknick family “will prevail, and that we will get to the truth.”

The former congresswoman was with Sicknick’s mother and partner on Capitol Hill, and she said a few Republican senators conveyed that “it does need to be thoroughly investigated” but “didn’t seem to think that this was the answer.”

One important thing the proposed commission would have looked into was Trump’s actions on January 6th, and Comstock said his mere presence on the national stage is a factor for Republicans:

I understand Republicans want to get away from Donald Trump, I mean, if Donald Trump disappeared tomorrow, I don’t think you’d have many Republicans in the search party. Maybe a few prosecutors, but not Republicans. So they want to get away from him. But the problem is, he’s not going to go away.

You can watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]