Fox News contributor and former Chuck Schumer aide Chris Hahn accused Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen of “clutching your pearls over nothing” in reference to Joe Biden‘s allegations of inappropriate touching.

The two appeared on The Story with Fox News host Martha MacCallum tonight to discuss the fallout of Biden’s failed apology and re-apology to Clarence Thomas‘ accuser Anita Hill for his role in her mistreatment during the Thomas nomination hearings in 1991.

“I think Lucy Flores may have felt her personal space invaded but she even said herself that she didn’t think it was sexual in nature or meant to offend,” Hahn said, referencing the allegations of inappropriate touching made against Biden by a former Democratic Nevada assemblywoman. “It is time to move on from Lucy Flores. I think it is also — what Vice President Biden said about Anita Hill, I think that was good enough.”

“Joe Biden is a good man, and if he has invaded people’s space or made them feel uncomfortable, I don’t think he was intending to do that in a negative way, in the same way that we think there are some people who have done this and women should be believed,” he added.

Thiessen, a former speechwriter for George W. Bush, predicted that because Biden is leading early polls he will have a major target on his back from the other 19 Democratic primary candidates while also arguing that the allegations are substantial.

“The whole thing about the smiling of the hair and the rubbing shoulder isn’t going to go away, and he says this is a different era?” Thiessen said. “It was never okay to come up to a woman you don’t know in a work environment and smell her hair and give her a message. If someone did that to my daughter tomorrow, I would be pretty ticked off about it and so would most Americans.”

“The other thing is, Anita Hill said to ‘The New York Times a few weeks ago that Joe Biden set the stage for the Kavanaugh confirmation,” he continued. “That is an open wound for Democrats about is a very big vulnerability because that is how they will go after him. The handling of the Anita Hill testimony set the stage for Brett Kavanaugh to get through in the Senate and that’s gonna hurt him.”

Hahn defended Biden by bringing up President Donald Trump‘s allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Marc, you are clutching your pearls over nothing when we have a president of the of the United States who said that he grabs women by the you know what — you had nothing to say about it then, you have nothing to say about it now,” Hahn said. “Joe Biden’s offenses are minor compared to the president.”

