‘For God’s Sake, Do Something’: Biden Tells Nation Families of Gun Violence Victims Demand Action

President Joe Biden gave an impassioned call to action in the wake of several mass shootings.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday night, Biden made his case for a series of gun control measures that Congress should pass, including bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The president spoke of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where he visited this week after 19 students and two teachers were murdered by a shooter with an AR-15-style rifle. He also referenced the killings of 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo where a gunman went on a racist rampage.

“Standing there in that small town, like so many other communities across America, I couldn’t help but think, there are too many other schools, too many other everyday places that have become killing fields, battlefields, here in America,” Biden said. “We stood in such a place just 12 days before across from a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, memorializing 10 fellow Americans, a spouse, parent, grandparent, a sibling, gone forever.”

Biden explained that in those cities, the families of the fallen had the same message for him:

In both places, we spent hours with hundreds of family members who were broken and whose lives will never be the same. They had one message for all of us: Do something. Just do something. For God’s sake, do something. After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland, nothing has been done. This time, that can’t be true. This time, we must actually do something. The issue we face is one of conscience and common sense.

Watch above via CNN.

