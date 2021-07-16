Former Fox News Host Eric Bolling Accuses Network of Going ‘Woke’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling used his opening monologue while filling in for Greg Kelly on Newsmax Friday night to take a shot at Fox News, his former employer.

Bolling suggested the network had gone “woke” because its on-air talent stopped criticizing Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All Star game from Atlanta to Denver. MLB made the decision after Georgia enacted a restrictive voting law, which detractors say is designed to suppress the vote of racial minorities.

“Fox News, like me, loves to call out the woke cancel culture warriors for what they are — frauds — playing the race card whenever and wherever they can,” said Bolling, who then chided Fox News going silent on MLB’s decision:

But where were they when MLB ‘canceled’ the All Star game over being woke? They were silent. Silent. Now I wonder why Fox was so quiet on the All Star game flip flop. After all, they claim to be against the leftists ruining the country by constantly playing the race card here, there, and everywhere, and against the cancer that cancel culture is, why were they silent when it came to the All-Star game? Look no further than their program guide. Turns out Fox was broadcasting that Major League Baseball All Star game. Watch these Fox shows not only not call out Major League Baseball for their ill-conceived move to cancel the Atlanta All-Star game, they actually promoted the Denver game.

Bolling played a clip of a positive Fox News segment about the All Star game.

Watch above via Newsmax.

