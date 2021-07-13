It was a cheery opener on Fox & Friends Tuesday. With Aerosmith’s “Back in the Saddle” playing in the background, Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy gleefully informed viewers that Major League Baseball’s All-Star game is back — after a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020.

“Tonight is the All-Star Game — moved from Georgia to Colorado,” Doocy said. “And it should be a great one.”

The network dispatched Carley Shimkus to deliver live reports from outside Coors Field in Denver — the site of Tuesday evening’s contest.

“I’ve got to say this area was packed with fans yesterday for the Home Run Derby,” Shimkus said. She added, “It’s going to be packed with fans once again later today for the MLB All-Star game. And I got to talk to a lot of people from all over the country. People flew in, drove in for this event. And a lot of people said the same thing. They say that this year is made even more special by the fact that the MLB All-Star game didn’t happen last year because of the pandemic. So a lot of good times happening here in the Mile High City, and more fun to come later today.”

Such segments are not unique on Fox & Friends. Breezy, fun reports from the site of major sporting events are typical for the broadcast.

This one, though, stood out because Fox News — as recently as April — was sounding a very, very different note about the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. For more than a week, the entire network was seemingly up in arms about the fact that Major League Baseball relocated the Midsummer Classic to Denver from its original site of Atlanta — in a move protesting the Georgia voting law, which MLB commissioner Rob Manfred described as having “restrictions to the ballot box.”

On April 6, after Major League Baseball announced the game’s move to Denver, every single opinion show in the Fox News lineup condemned the decision — a transcript search from the media monitoring service TVEyes revealed.

“Major League Baseball … they have struck out yet again,” Sean Hannity said that night — in one example of commentary on the network all day long. “Completely embarrassed themselves.”

“Major League Baseball, which seems to be controlled by the Biden administration, they are claiming the voter ID law is racist … why is major league baseball getting involved in politics?” Tucker Carlson said.

And yes, Fox & Friends got in on the act too — with co-host Brian Kilmeade saying “I’m really upset with what happened in Georgia,” and Doocy arguing that Georgia’s new law is no different than current Colorado law.

The outrage on Fox & Friends was so great that it carried on for seven straight broadcasts, per TVEyes. The condemnation of the national pastime culminated with Pete Hegseth visiting a diner in Atlanta on April 14 to speak with incensed fans, and deliver his own criticism of the decision for hurting small businesses near the stadium.

“You can’t understate (sic) the impact on this area down here in Atlanta and Georgia,” Hegseth said. “They feel New York is trying to mischaracterize the state and the law, and hurt businesses … especially the little guy who benefited a great deal.”

Doocy, Shimkus, and fill-in co-host Lawrence Jones did revisit that point on Tuesday morning. But the tenor of their commentary was just a little bit different.

“You do have to feel so sorry for those Atlanta business owners who were counting on the business,” Shimkus said. “They were preparing for the game. And it didn’t happen for political reasons. It is in Denver. But, as for the fans, they are just excited to be here.”

Political reasons? Not “woke virtue-signaling?” (At least six different Fox News programs from April 6 through April 14 criticized Major League Baseball for “virtue-signaling,” according to TVEyes.)

What could have caused such a drastic change in tune? Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt delivered the answer, at the end of Shimkus’s report.

“I know you talked to some of the kids, they’re so excited to be there with their parents to watch their favorite players take the field — tonight at 7:30 on Fox, you can watch the game.”

This graphic accompanied Earhardt’s plug:

And there it is — plain as day. April 6: Baseball bad. July 13: Baseball good. Why? Because it’s on Fox Sports.

Fox News and Fox Sports have largely operated as very different entities over the years. But there has been quite a bit of crossover as well. When Fox Sports televises the Super Bowl, several Fox News shows typically broadcast on site. Ahead of Thursday night NFL broadcasts, a Fox Sports personality such as Terry Bradshaw will routinely stop by Fox & Friends to preview the matchup.

And so it goes for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. In April, Fox News may have been ready to cancel the national pastime. But on Tuesday, when it comes to corporate synergy, the network showed its willingness to play ball.

Watch above, via Fox News.

(h/t BadFoxGraphics)

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.