Former Republican Arizona AG Compares ‘Clowns’ Gaetz and Greene to Beavis and Butthead

Former Republican Attorney General of Arizona Grant Woods ripped into Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on CNN Tuesday for continuing to peddle lies about the 2020 election.

During a segment on the dubious audit being conducted in Arizona by a firm whose CEO has shared election conspiracies on social media, Woods likened Gaetz and Greene to Beavis and Butthead.

The two members of Congress will be in Mesa, AZ on Friday as part of their America First Rally Tour. Woods was facetiously asked by CNN’s Victor Blackwell if he’d be rolling out the red carpet for the duo.

“I can’t make it,” said Woods.

“Actually, I’m going to leave the state just to be as far away from those clowns as I can be. I don’t know what they do. You know, the old saying is that politics is show biz for ugly people and man, they’re proving that because what is this? Is this a comedy routine all of a sudden? If you want to see Beavis and Butthead, go to MTV reruns and you can see it and they’re a lot better and a lot funnier. But that’s who these two remind me of.”

Woods added, “Maybe Gaetz needs to get around because he may not be able to get around too easily in the future.”

Gaetz has been under investigation by the Department of Justice as to whether he had sex with a minor. Former Seminole County tax collector and Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg has already pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. Greenberg is cooperating with federal prosecutors as part of his plea agreement.

Woods has previously been critical of the audit, which is being funded in part by $150,000 in taxpayer money from Arizonans. Earlier this month he called it a “kangaroo audit” being conducted by “some real nutcases.” The audit has also panned by Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, and the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

