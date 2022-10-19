Former Trump Lawyer Claims Durham’s Failure to Convict Steele Dossier Source is All Part of Some Master Plan to ‘Embarrass’ the FBI

Former Donald Trump campaign attorney Joe diGenova offered a strange way of looking at the bright side for the latest setback of John Durham’s special counsel investigation.

DiGenova joined Greg Kelly on Tuesday for the latter’s Newsmax show, and they delved into the news that analyst Igor Danchenko was acquitted on four counts of lying to the FBI. Danchenko was a primary source for the infamous Steele dossier, and since Durham couldn’t secure a conviction against him or Michael Sussmann, political observes are speculating that Durham’s investigation into anti-Trump government corruption will go in the books as a dud.

But when Kelly asked diGenova to make sense of the news, the attorney claimed that Durham might actually be “pleased” with how things have been going.

I think he decided he wanted to convict both the FBI and Danchenko, and he couldn’t do either. So he decided he was going to embarrass the FBI by making them not really a victim, look like they were co-conspirators and he ended up with the short end of the stick. I think he actually was pleased with the result. I think he expected the same thing in the other case with Sussmann. He wanted to dirty up the FBI and he dirtied up the FBI in this case where — and he also dirtied up Bob Mueller in the cross examination in this case by showing conclusively that Mueller was either incompetent or he decided he was going to ignore evidence completely just to try and get Trump. So I think Durham, in his own mind, has accomplished his goal, which was to show that the FBI is beyond help, that its totally corrupt, that its current director, Christopher Wray, cannot possibly fix it, and that there needs to be a new start. His report will be an afterthought because what he accomplished through the trial was to show just how bad the FBI was, and is, and remains to this day.

None of this drew any skepticism from Kelly, who followed up by exclaiming “and Donald Trump was right!”

Watch above via Newsmax.

