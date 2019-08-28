Former Trump communications staffer and ex-CNN commentator Jason Miller has lost his legal battle with Gizmodo Media Group for reporting that he tried to induce an abortion in a woman.

For about a year, Miller pursued a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Gizmodo after one of its subsidiaries released an article that said Miller gave a smoothie spiked with an abortion pill to a strip club dancer he impregnated. The claim came from A.J. Delgado, a former Mediaite contributor who worked with Miller during their involvement with the Donald Trump 2016 presidential campaign.

The Gizmodo lawsuit was an extension of Miller’s fight with Delgado since the two of them have been fighting over the custody rights to the child they conceived from their own affair. Beyond Miller’s liaison with the strip club worker in Florida, Mediaite has reviewed deposition transcripts from his lawsuit and found that hired prostitutes and visited “hand job” massage parlors multiple times throughout the years.

Hollywood Reporter says U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia Altonago rejected Miller’s argument that the abortion pill story violated fair report privilege since it was based on a sealed court filing. The opinion goes on to say that despite concerns about the article’s attributions, it was still a fair and accurate report on the whole for Miller’s legal battle with Delgado.

“Under a long line of New York cases… New York’s fair report privilege generally applies to sealed documents,” said Altonago. “Accordingly, the Article falls within section 74’s absolute privilege and Defendants have shown they are entitled to a summary judgment on their New York fair report privilege affirmative defense.”

Photo via Drew Angerer/Getty Images

