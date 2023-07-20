Fox Analyst Argues Republicans ‘Outsmarted Themselves’ By Having RFK Jr. At Censorship Hearing: ‘He’s a Big Conspiracy Theorist’

Fox News contributor Byron York dinged House Republican leaders for inviting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to testify during a hearing a censorship Thursday. York, a longtime conservative pundit, argued that the GOP was taking focus away from what he sees as a crucial topic by platforming Kennedy – who he said “has a long history of pretty much crackpot statements.”

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked York for his take on the hearing and to compare it to Wednesday’s hearing with two IRS whistleblowers, who alleged interference in their investigations into Hunter Biden.

“Democrats are going to make Robert F Kennedy Jr. The focus of this hearing,” York began, adding:

And I think it’s entirely possible that Republicans have really outsmarted themselves on this one. It’s about a very serious issue. The hearing is. It’s about the government censoring information, violating the First Amendment, censoring information that’s available on the Internet. There’s a very serious court case, Missouri v Biden, that is going through the courts on this. There was a big, big ruling on July 4th. This is a serious issue. But what we will have is Democrats attacking the witness who has a long history of pretty much crackpot statements about vaccines and other things. He’s a big conspiracy theorist. Contrast this with the hearing yesterday about Hunter Biden. You had the two IRS whistleblowers who are really beyond reproach. I mean, they were career professionals at the IRS. They had very serious cases. Everything they said, they backed up with a lot of evidence. And Democrats were reduced to suggesting that maybe it was all just a misunderstanding or something.

“Today will be very, very different,” York concluded. York’s analysis appeared to be spot on as the hearing devolved into attack after attack by Democrats on Kennedy, who is running for president as a Democrat.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com