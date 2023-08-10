JUST IN: House GOP Will Subpoena Biden And His Family Over Foreign Business Deals, Says Comer

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) told Fox Business on Thursday that House Republicans will eventually subpoena President Joe Biden and his family to testify about their overseas business dealings.

Comer, who has led the GOP effort to investigate the Bidens over alleged corruption stemming from Hunter Biden‘s business dealings with Russian, Ukraine, and Chinese oligarchs, told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that Republicans will force the president to testify before the committee.

“This is always going to end with the Bidens coming in front of the committee. We are going to subpoena the family,” Comer said. “We know that this is going to end up in court when we subpoena the Bidens. So we’re putting together a case, and I think we’ve done that very well. We’ve shown the bank records.”

“If I subpoenaed Joe and Hunter Biden the first day I became chairman of the committee, it would have been tied up in court and the judge would have eventually thrown it out,” he added. “We’ve had to go every step of the way and prove that media narrative was wrong. And the vice president and the current president lied.”

Comer continued, “We have caught Joe Biden in so many lies. I can’t even count the number of lies now. So we have put together a case that I think would stand up in any court of law in America.”

Bartiromo then pressed the Oversight Committee chairman on when he expects to subpoena Joe and Hunter Biden to which he responded, “We want to talk to about three or four more associates first.”

Watch the full segment above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com