Fox Business Cuts Back on Programming Citing Coronavirus Concerns; Lou Dobbs Moving to 5 P.M.

Fox Business Network recently put Trish Regan and Kennedy’s primetime shows on hiatus. The decision came days after a much-criticized monologue from Regan about the media coverage of coronavirus, but the network cut the shows citing coronavirus concerns and the need to keep resources focused at this time.

The network is now making the same call again, trimming additional programs citing similar coronavirus concerns.

Variety broke news that FBN am (which normally airs at 5 a.m.) and Bulls & Bears (which normally airs at 5 p.m.) are being pulled from the air for the time being.

In a statement, FBN president Lauren Petterson said, “While FBN will remain committed to delivering up to the minute breaking business news and analysis, our first priority is the health and safety of our employees. This scaled back schedule will ensure we continue to deliver critical information to our audience amidst this global pandemic and time of market volatility while helping to fight the further escalation of the coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, Lou Dobbs’ show is moving from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m., though a repeat of his show will air at 7.

