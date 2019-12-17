Fox Business reporter Lawrence Crook III is in hot water after he was reportedly caught with a crack pipe in federal court. Crook was allegedly caught with the paraphernalia while covering the Sprint/T-Mobile merger at a Lower Manhattan Courthouse.

The New York Post reports:

Lawrence Crook III was on his way into the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse at 500 Pearl St. to cover the Sprint/T-Mobile merger trial on Dec. 9 when an eagle-eyed court security officer noticed a strange bulge in his sock, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the incident.

Crook immediately fessed up when confronted with the contraband, and began whining about how he’d recently lost his job at CNN and was in “big trouble,” sources said.

A spokesman with Federal Protective Services offered a different version of events, claiming the glass pipe fell out of Crook’s pocket.