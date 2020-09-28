Fox & Friends reminded viewers that its priorities are not those of a news show on Monday morning during an interview with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

On Sunday evening, The New York Times published a bombshell story that reported President Donald Trump had paid next to no federal income taxes based on tax returns they have reviewed. The details are stunning and suggest an enormous disconnect between the multi-billionaire persona forged by the sitting president and the vast amounts of money he has claimed to have lost over the past decade. Losses that have allowed him to only pay $750 in federal income tax in 2016, for example.

Having the press secretary appear on one’s show the morning after such a massive bombshell is a journalistic privilege. But journalism is not always the goal of the top-rated cable news morning show Fox & Friends. As such, co-host Ainsley Earhardt didn’t ask about the findings in the NY Times report but instead asked about the timing of the report, published by the Times on the eve of the first presidential debate.

Coming out of a report by Griff Jenkins report on Trump’s taxes, Earhardt asked McEnany: “What do you make of the timing, the tax thing coming out a day before the debate,” and in the event that wasn’t a big enough softball, she added “and how is he preparing for the debate?”

“We have seen this play out before just before debates, inaccurate one at that,” McEnany replied. “This is the same playbook in 2016 and the same playbook that the American people rejected and will do so again,” she added before turning to the issues on which the president is focused.

That’s right, in the minds of the Fox & Friends showrunner and on-air talent, the most pressing issue is not the tax payments by a sitting president who never released his tax returns but instead a nefarious plot to undermine Trump during the first debate.

Watch above via Fox News.

