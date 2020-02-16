Fox & Friends tore into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday as they reviewed her most recent comments about the State of the Union and President Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal.

In an interview with CNN, Pelosi stood by her argument that Trump is permanently marked by impeachment, saying “you can’t have an acquittal unless you have a trial and you can’t have a trial without witnesses and documents.” Pelosi also defended her controversial speech-tearing at the State of the Union, saying she didn’t have any plans on doing that until she read through it and “realized that almost every page had something in it that was objectionable.”

Pete Hegseth pronounced the house speaker “crazy” as he and his colleagues reacted by lambasting Pelosi’s “obsession” with Trump.

“Why couldn’t she be obsessed with being a good steward of our taxpayer dollars? Why can’t she be obsessed with cleaning up her district in San Francisco that is absolutely disgusting and rotting,” Emily Compagno seethed, “There are so many other positive things she could be obsessed with. Instead she’s obsessed with this president’s election and the fact that he will be ‘impeached forever,’ and she’s not letting it lie. She is now talking about continuing to do it, I mean, literally dragging it on like a virus that won’t end.”

Hegseth took the lead on the conversation again by remarking that Democrats want to move on because “you don’t hear presidential candidates talking about impeachment because the president was acquitted. He did nothing wrong.” The curvy couch then rounded on Pelosi’s speech-ripping, especially the actions she took beforehand that made it look like she was pre-tearing her copy.

“How can she say that knowing we all saw her pre-tearing it?” Compagno said. “How can she have that lie come out of her mouth and think that we won’t see through it, that it’s not transparent?”

This eventually led to Hegseth ripping up his own show notes one by one in order to slam Pelosi and accuse her of disrespecting every honored guest at the State of the Union.

“If every page was objectionable, then that’s precisely what she was tearing up,” Hegseth said. “And do you really believe Nancy Pelosi’s a speed reader? I mean, she may have had speed read the Bible, because prays a lot, but she may not have read it in a slow fashion like the rest of us to truly understand what it means.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

