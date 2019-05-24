Fox & Friends Correct Record After Diamond & Silk Mock Nancy Pelosi for Slurring Her Words: ‘Not a Real Video’

Fox & Friends did the right thing Friday morning in swiftly correcting the record after Fox Nation hosts and frequent Fox News guests Diamond & Silk made remarkably disparaging remarks about Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The pro-Trump contributors were invited on in the 6 AM hour of Friday’s show and when the conversation eventually turned to the current political battle between President Donald Trump and the House Speaker, Diamond & Silk took the position of the President in what has become an ugly and personal questioning of each other’s mental acuity.

Co-host Steve Doocy marked a new era in their relationship, noting that Trump has finally given Pelosi a nickname, “calling her Crazy Nancy.”

Lynnette “Diamond Hardaway” answered with “Well, listen, we are all questioning her mental capacity.” Rochelle “Silk” Richardson followed up with “She always looks like she is a nonfunctioning alcoholic and she slurs her words and rambling over her words. What I don’t understand this lady is almost 80 years old, one of the most powerful women in the world.”

Huh.

Well shortly after that segment aired, Doocy noted to viewers that the Diamond & Silk’s comments may have been rooted in a doctored video.

Doocy said:

During the Diamond and Silk segment they mentioned Nancy Pelosi. I was unfamiliar with what they were talking about (I’m looking at FoxNews.com story) …”Manipulated videos of Nancy Pelosi edited to falsely depict her as drunk spread on social media. And according to a report from The Washington Post. Experts believe the original video was slowed down to 75% from the original and that her pitch was manipulated in order to present her under the influence. Not a real video. It’s doctored. All right.

Though Diamond & Silk didn’t specifically mention a video, their description matches the video that was even shared via Twitter by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who eventually deleted the false and misleading tweet.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com