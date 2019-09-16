Fox & Friends kicked off the week by pummeling The New York Times in light of the clarification/walk-back they’ve added to their reporting on the newest sexual allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.

The Times drew attention over the weekend when they released an anecdote from a new book to report that Kavanaugh committed sexual misconduct with another woman while the future Supreme Court justice was in college. The article had a major walk-back, however, when they added an editor’s note saying the alleged victim declined to be interviewed, and her friends “say she does not recall the incident.”

The curvy couch talked about this extensively on Monday, noting how several 2020 Democrats have used the Times story to demand Kavanaugh’s impeachment. As Steve Doocy noted how the Times deleted several “offensive” tweets as they circulated the original story online, guest host Katie Pavlich called them “offensive and wrong,” and argued that “the facts don’t add up to this.”

“If the New York Times had done any research or fact-checking at all, they would have known from the beginning this allegation was false,” Pavlich continued. “They continue to use sources connected to the Clintons as credible sourcing without any kind of questions in terms of their credibility and what their motives may be.”

The conversation continued as Pavlich, Doocy and Brian Kilmeade took turns bashing the Times’ reliance on Max Stier‘s account as the basis for the allegations against Kavanaugh. The three also didn’t pay much mind to the portion of the report that said Debbie Ramirez, another Kavanaugh accuser, gave the FBI a list of people who might have evidence to back up her claims, yet the bureau reportedly declined to investigate.

Watch above, via Fox News.

