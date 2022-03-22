Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby appeared on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning to discuss a myriad of ongoing military and diplomatic developments surrounding the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. The interview ended on a note of mutual admiration and appreciation for the Pentagon’s help and handling of Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall, who was severely injured by a mortar blast that took the lives of two other Fox News journalists last week.

It is a rare occasion to see an official from the Biden administration appear on a Fox News opinion show. The convivial and informative discussion between Fox & Friends hosts and Kirby suggests that this should happen more often.

The roughly seven-minute segment ended with Steve Doocy saying, “Thank you as well for your — the Department of Defense and the Pentagon — assisting getting our man Benjamin Hall out of Ukraine,” after which Ainsley Earhardt added, “Thank you. God bless you for that.”

Kirby seemed somewhat taken aback by the sincere appreciation and responded with the same grace the Fox News hosts showed him.

“Well, our thoughts and prayers go to Mr. Hall and all the people at Fox and of course Mr. Hall’s family,” the Pentagon spokesman replied. “We were very glad to be able to help get him the care that he needs, and we look forward to seeing him come home to his family where he belongs. Again it was the right thing to do, and we were pleased to be able to help.”

Brian Kilmeade noted that Kirby may have been underplaying the assistance provided, adding, “But Admiral, you didn’t help a little, you helped a lot.”

“Thanks, Brian. Again, we, unfortunately, as I think you all know, we are all too familiar with these kinds you have injuries. And we built up an expertise on how to treat the kinds of injuries that Mr. Hall had,” Kirby continued. “So, again, it was our honor to be able to help and, again, we just want to see him get home safe and sound and get back to his family, and we applaud the work that he, other Fox journalists as well as all journalists are doing even today on the ground in Ukraine.”

“It’s really important that you are there to tell these stories and to make sure the American people understand how bravely the Ukrainians are fighting for their country and what we are doing to help them. It’s a dangerous place, but that’s usually where you find the best journalists,” Kirby concluded.

“No American troops to protect them,” Kilmeade added. “So it’s tough. Admiral, thank you so much.”

Details have not yet emerged about Hall’s status other than he is in good spirits and in proper medical care as he heals from severe injuries suffered in Kyiv.

Watch above via Fox News.

