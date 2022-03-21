Fox News Reveals How Benjamin Hall Was Evacuated From Ukraine — With Help From Ukrainian Military and Biden Administration

Fox News aired a segment on Monday about how correspondent Benjamin Hall was evacuated from Ukraine.

Hall was wounded last week outside Kyiv in an attack that killed cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova. America’s Newsroom co-host Dana Perino noted that Hall is receiving medical treatment in Germany and that Hall was extracted from Ukraine thanks to the Ukrainian, Polish, and U.S. military.

The group Save Our Allies facilitated the evacuation of Hall. Its founder, Sarah Verardo, vaguely explained how her group got Hall to safety and medical treatment outside of Ukraine.

This is an operation that typically would take months to plan, as well as coordination from multiple government agencies and countries. And our team, led by a gentleman that we will call Seaspray (ph) is a special operations and intelligence veteran that is very experienced in precision extraction in hostile environments. And when we got the call from Fox and, of course, my 10 year long relationship with Fox and we all know how supportive you are to so many different causes, we could not move quickly enough to make sure that Ben, not only his extraction, but he was stabilized through field medicine by our team that is also led by trauma surgeons, experienced in military battlefield trauma, as well as our team of special operations veterans and intelligence community veterans. And so they moved heaven and earth to move Ben not only quickly out of an active, hostile combat zone, but safely due to the grave condition he was in and his injuries.

Perino mentioned that Save Our Allies and Fox News have a decade-long relationship.

Watch above, via Fox News.

