Fox Host Confronts JD Vance on Trailing in the Polls: Are You Losing Because Trump Endorsed You?

Fox Business host Stuart Varney put the Republican nominee for Senate in Ohio, J.D. Vance, under pressure by asking whether former President Donald Trump’s endorsement is causing him to trail Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) in recent polls.

Vance won his primary in Ohio in May, after being endorsed by Trump, who decided to back the candidate even though he had not been a loyal Trump supporter from the get-go. Trump acknowledged that the HillBilly Elegy author had criticized him in the past, but chose to support Vance over other Trump loyalist candidates.

After Vance’s victory, many were quick to credit Trump’s endorsement. Recently, however, Vance has lost steam with polls reporting that he is trailing Ryan.

Varney asked Vance whether he is “behind in this race perhaps because you’ve got the endorsement of Donald Trump?”

“No, not at all,” replied Vance.

Vance then argued that the polling showing him trailing his opponent is biased to give Democrats an advantage:

I mean look, the polls, two things on this. The polls in Ohio have always missed. They said that Joe Biden would win Ohio. In 2020, Donald Trump won by eight points. But more importantly, the only independent polls in the race actually show me up. The Democrats biased polls certainly show me trailing, but we know the reason those polls are out there is to help the Democrats fundraise.

Vance then switched the focus of the discussion to the Senate’s recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which he claimed “is going to fall hard on Ohio families.”

After 16 hours of voting, the Senate passed the bill on Sunday, with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris. The Inflation Reduction Act claims to address a number of core priorities for the Biden administration, including reducing the federal deficit, lowering healthcare costs, and fighting climate change.

“I’m not worried at all about where this political race is,” continued Vance, “I do worry about this economy and whether Ohio families can afford to survive another couple of years of the Joe Biden, Tim Ryan regime.”

