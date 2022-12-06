Fox Host Delivers a Stunning Takedown of Trump’s Woeful Election Record: He ‘Plays Right Into the Democrats’ Hands’

Fox Business host Stuart Varney sounds like he’s done with Donald Trump. While he’s been a vocal supporter in the past, Varney torched the former president and his standing in the Republican Party on Wednesday.

Discussing the Georgia Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and the Trump-endorsed Herschel Walker, Varney laid into Trump’s influence on the midterms already and suggested his recent call for terminate the Constitution could spoil the chances of yet another one of his candidates.

Varney showed a collection of the Trump-backed candidates that already lost their midterm elections, rattling off Trump’s recent failures.

“In the midterms, Trump-backed candidates lost in vital races. Dr. [Mehmet] Oz in Pennsylvania, Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, Tudor Dixon in Michigan, Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Kari Lake in Arizona,” Varney said before torching Trump’s Truth Social posts on the Constitution.

Trump first suggested the Constitution could be suspended over his 2020 fraudulent election allegations, and he later lashed out at the media and claimed he never called for what he called for.

“That plays right into the Democrats’ hands. He’s trying to walk it back today, but the damage has been done,” Varney said.

The Fox Business host accused Trump of losing his “iron grip” on the Republican Party and predicted the former president would spin Walker’s victory or defeat to his favor.

“If Walker wins, Trump will take all of the credit, guaranteed,” Varney said. “If Walker loses, Trump will blame Walker for not inviting Trump into the state.”

Varney has been less than enthused over Trump in recent weeks. Despite his past support, Varney was disappointed in the former president’s 2024 announcement. In a recent interview with Lara Trump, Varney asked the former president’s daughter-in-law if Trump had lost the “old magic.”

“Those of us on the outside looking at it, it didn’t seem that he got the old magic,” he said.

Watch above via Fox Business

