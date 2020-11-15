Fox News’ Eric Shawn devoted a segment on Sunday afternoon debunking a number of claims made by President Donald Trump and his allies about a “rigged” election.

Shawn told viewers, “Rigged election? Well, your own government, election officials across the country, and voting experts say T not true. It’s not true. Baseless claims that are inflammatory, designed to undermine your faith in American democracy.”

He showed video from U.S. election security official Ben Hovland saying, “The reality is this was the most secure election we’ve ever had, and it was one of the most well-run elections we’ve ever had… And this is about facts, this is about truth, this is about respecting our democracy.”

Shawn specifically picked up on a claim President Donald Trump recently shared that observers were blocked from hundreds of thousands of votes in Philadelphia alone.

He then showed a recent interview he conducted recently with one Republican official who said that’s just not true and that observers were not blocked from anything.

Shawn also took on a brewing conspiracy theory about Dominion voting machines that supposedly switched Trump votes to Biden votes.

He read the company’s statement saying that assertion is completely false and pushing back on claims of ties to prominent Democrats or Venezuela.

“Prosecutors say any voter or election fraud allegation will be thoroughly investigated, and if the fix were in, if there was wrongdoing, we will know about it,” Shawn said. “But election officials across the country insist as of today there is no evidence of any widespread fraud affecting the outcome the presidential election, that our precious democracy was not tampered with, and that such baseless and false claims are an insult to the thousands of election officials and workers across the country who we have seen dedicating themselves 24/7 to ensure a fair and free election for all of us.”

The segment came hours after Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell — both on the Trump legal team — pushed some of those above claims on Maria Bartiromo’s show.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

