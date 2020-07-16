Fox News Anchor Stops Trump Spox Hogan Gidley In His Tracks For Series of False Claims About Biden

Fox News host Sandra Smith called out Trump 2020 campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley on Thursday for making numerous false statements in order to attack former vice president and presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

As Gidley dismissed the polls showing Biden ahead of President Donald Trump on a multitude of 2020 election categories, Smith moved to ask if the Trump campaign will change its strategy. This question comes in light of the fact that Brad Parscale was demoted and replaced with Bill Stepien as Trump 2020 campaign manager.

From there, Gidley went on the attack:

“The compare and contrast with Donald Trump and Joe Biden is stark,” he said. “You don’t have to guess what America would look like under Joe Biden, you’ve seen it. The economy was horrible. The city streets are devolving into lawlessness and all he says is ‘should we defund the police? Yes, absolutely.'”

“He’s not saying to defund the police,” Smith interrupted. “He’s not calling to defund the police.”

Smith seemed like she was about to describe the claim as a Republican talking point, but Gidley doubled down, claimed Biden called the police “the enemy,” and Smith ended the interview shortly thereafter.

Ever since the #DefundThePolice movement took off amid the unrest over George Floyd’s death, Biden has said “I don’t support” calls to literally strip funding away from law enforcement. Instead, Biden has expressed his belief that the police need more funding, and he has also offered support for the more-nuanced proposals to reform the police and set standards for federal aid.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly pushed the claim Biden is pro-defund the police, and that his presidency would lead to rampant crime throughout America. Since Gidley brought up Trumpworld’s claim Biden called the police “the enemy,” its worth noting Politifact and Associated Press have both explained how that is an out-of-context distortion of the ex-veep’s remarks about police militarization.

Gidley’s appearance comes a week after Smith put a stop to him when he used an interview with her to make ghastly insinuations about Biden and children.

Watch above, via Fox News.

