During a SOUTHCOM event in Florida Friday, President Donald Trump went after his Democratic opponent Joe Biden and called him a “puppet” for the far left.

The president said, “Biden is a puppet of Bernie Sanders, AOC, the militant left, the people that want to rip down statues and monuments to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Jesus. Okay? Jesus. They want to rip down statues to Jesus. So we are dealing with a group of people that — they will not win.”

The reference to Jesus statues is about tweets from Shaun King last month saying “statues of the white European they claim is Jesus” should come down.

Trump went on to claim that “nobody will be safe in a Biden America,” adding, “Biden doesn’t know what a Biden America is. If you ask him to define it, he wouldn’t even know what it is, but other people do, and he will have radical people running that.”

“Biden wants to defund the police, he wants to call the cops the enemy, which he did the other day, leaving every citizen at the mercy of a socialist mob, or a mob far worse than socialism was ever meant to be,” the president continued.

Regarding the president’s claim Biden “wants to call the cops the enemy,” Biden this week — during an interview with Ady Barkan — criticized law enforcement receiving surplus military equipment and said that “the last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood,” because “it’s like the military invading. They don’t know anybody. They become the enemy. They’re supposed to be protecting these people.”

