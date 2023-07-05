Fox News Anchors Rant About Tipping Food Delivery Workers: It’s ‘Out of Control’

Fox News host Cheryl Casone said on Wednesday that tipping service workers in the United States has “gotten out of control” during a discussion with her fellow network panelists on Outnumbered.

The panel, led by former White Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, were discussing a viral TikTok video that showed a DoorDash pizza delivery man cursing out a family for tipping him 25%.

All the hosts agreed the delivery worker was out of line, noting that tipping $5 on a $20 order is satisfactory. According to Trip Advisor, the average tip in the U.S. is between 15-20%.

“It’s unbelievable,” said co-host Gerri Willis. “Everybody wants a tip for everything that they do. They ring up an order. They bring, you know, service. They still want a tip. I think people are taken aback by this. And, you know, do we have to pay all of this? I actually think they’re going to be coming for the money in our 401k.”

Casone agreed with Willis’ point noting that “tipping has gotten out of control in this in this country. And I think people are getting actually a little fed up with it.”

She added, “We’re seeing now a lot of pushback about that tip jar because it’s everywhere that you do business. And tipping is a way to say thank you. And 20%, that’s a good standard, I think, for everybody. But look, if you want to give more, give more. But you should do it for service because that person does a great job and a lot of them are very hard working.”

