Fox News Completely Buries Lauren Boebert’s Caught-On-Camera Heavy-Petting Session at Beetlejuice

Fox News appears to have avoided covering Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) recent exploits at a Colorado theater performance on-air.

Boebert and her date were kicked out of a showing of the musical Beetlejuice last Sunday for what was initially described as disturbing other audience members and vaping.

An usher at the performance told the Denver Post that the pair were removed from the theater after they failed to heed a warning and their peers continued to lodge complaints about their behavior.

“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing,” recalled the usher. “The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would [be] going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

Boebert and her beau eventually complied, and both she and her staff played down the incident in its immediate aftermath. One spokesman suggested that the problem may have been the congresswoman’s use of her cell phone, while her campaign manager caustically responded to an inquiry about the incident by declaring that he could “confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice.”

But security footage from the evening revealed that Boebert’s behavior was a bit more salacious than her staff’s sarcasm might have suggested.

The video shows Boebert’s date groping her chest and the congresswoman returning the favor by rubbing his crotch, perhaps in an effort to deliver a lesson on what is and is not constitutionally protected behavior in a crowded theater.

Fox News Digital covered the initial incident and reported on Boebert’s subsequent apology almost a week on Friday. “Boebert ‘truly sorry’ after causing disturbance at Denver theatre that was caught on video,” read the somewhat euphemistic headline on the second article.

But none of its television personalities — including comedian Greg Gutfeld — have brought up Boebert’s heavy-petting session on-air, according to a review of transcripts. The glaring omission was first flagged by Matt Gertz of Media Matters.

In the past, Boebert has urged her followers to take their children to “CHURCH, not drag bars.” That is, evidently, not the only setting unsuitable for young eyes on the Sabbath.

