Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt appeared on Fox News Monday morning with a brutal shiner.

Hurt said he picked up the busted face in some sort of horse-riding incident. “I stayed on,” he said. At the end of the segment, Hurt said the horse “fared much better” than he did.

Fox News anchor Dana Perino said Hurt looked like she did after an Iraqi journalist threw a shoe at President George W. Bush in Baghdad in 2008 and she was struck in the face with a microphone.

Watch above, via Fox News.

