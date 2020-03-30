Fox News contributor Sara Carter deleted a tweet Monday pushing a conspiracy theory that the media is exaggerating how overloaded hospitals in the United States are by the coronavirus.

Carter tweeted out the hashtag “#filmyourhospital,” which suggests Twitter users investigate whether their hospitals are actually overloaded by the pandemic, as facilities like Elmhurst Hospital in Queens are hammered by Covid-19.

“Interesting, for sure…I’ll be watching #FilmYourHospital closely. Who else has posted video? @toddstarnes did a video as well. @DeAnna4Congress did you call the hospital to ask what was happening inside and how bad a caseload the physicians were dealing w/ coronavirus? Curious,” Carter tweeted.

Here’s Fox News contributor and Hannity regular Sara Carter flirting with covid trutherism last night. pic.twitter.com/1HI9pRTw0V — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 30, 2020

Carter did not respond to a request for comment from Mediaite.

Her tweet was not the first instance of Carter floating the baseless theory. On Fox News Sunday night, the contributor appeared on The Next Revolution With Steve Hilton and floated the nuts idea:

“And unfortunately, that’s not happening. You can see it on Twitter, Steve. People are saying, ‘Film your hospital,’ people are driving by their hospitals and they’re not seeing — in the ones that I’m seeing — they’re not seeing anybody in the parking lots. They’re not seeing anybody drive up. So, people are wondering what’s going inside the hospital. How many people are actually in the hospitals that are suffering from coronavirus, how many ventilators, are the ICUs really being filled, how full are they, what’s happening in my home town? So people have questions and they need answers. And that’s very important. And we should be questioning the numbers all over the world, we should be questioning the stats, and we should be hearing from all doctors. And that’s not saying that what’s happening right now isn’t serious and very real.”

Hilton, the Fox News host, replied, “Exactly. And we’ve got to leave it there, but I mean, the point is it’s precisely because it’s so serious that we’ve got to have good information to support those heroic doctors and nurses and everything they are doing, and make sure we get everything right. So there we are. Great points all around.”

Meanwhile, Fox News primetime host Laura Ingraham was forced by Twitter to delete a tweet the platform determined had violated its “misleading information policy” during the coronavirus crisis.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Mediaite that the tweet was “taken down.”

NEW: Twitter has taken down @IngrahamAngle‘s tweet touting Hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the coronavirus. https://t.co/5nUo1x2t12 pic.twitter.com/41BSo4yM2n — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 30, 2020

