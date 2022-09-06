Fox News Contributor Predicts Trump’s Actions ‘Make It More Likely That He Gets Charged’ Over Seized Documents

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy said former President Donald Trump isn’t doing himself any favors after the FBI raided his home last month.

Agents executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 8, where they found a trove of government documents, including classified material. All the documents were supposed to have been turned over to the National Archives when Trump left office.

The government retrieved some official materials from the property earlier this year. In June, Trump’s legal team told the Department of Justice no government materials remained on site. However, the result of last month’s raid showed that was not true.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Your World with Neil Cavuto, McCarthy, a former U.S. attorney, said Trump’s public statements about the case have hurt him and may make it more likely the DOJ criminally charges him.

“He had them when he shouldn’t have had them,” Cavuto said, referring to the documents. “But the sheer volume of them, does it make a difference the fact there were thousands of them?”

McCarthy responded that Trump is not helping his case.

“I think that goes to where I believe President Trump is not helping himself with his public statements,” he said. “I think if you want a resolution of this without a prosecution, the best thing he could do right now is to stop talking about it. I think, unfortunately, he sees it in terms of the possibility of making a 2024 run. He sees that this is a positive in terms of his political campaign. So he keeps harping on it, but I think by harping on it, he makes it more likely that he gets charged.”

