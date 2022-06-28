Fox News Contributor Thanks Network For Support After 18-Year-Old Brother Murdered in Chicago

Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell has felt the impact of rising violent crime in Chicago after his 18-year-old brother, Christian Beaman, was gunned down on Friday in the city. Two others were injured in the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Caldwell is making emotional pleas for justice in the wake of his brother’s death, and thanking Fox News for bringing attention to the story. Appearing with Sean Hannity on Monday, Caldwell asked for members of the public to come forward with any potential information on the shooting and called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to crack down on crime in the city and “uncuff” the police.

“My heart aches for you,” Hannity told the Fox News contributor after highlighting his brother’s death, as well as a five-month-old victim of shooting violence in Chicago. The two were among at least 20 who were shot over the weekend in the Windy City.

Shawn, I come here tonight is a man who feels shattered. My baby brother, Christian, who just turned 18, is no longer with me. He was a good kid, and certainly knowing that living in Chicago seemingly comes with a price these days, but I never would’ve intended, or rather expected, that would come with a death sentence for my baby brother. Black bodies are being littered in the streets of Chicago, and it’s not just impacting African Americans, it’s impacting everyone. You can’t go downtown Chicago now without looking around her shoulder. You may be shot there. The truth of the matter is we need to uncuff the police, and that’s what’s happened. The policies, the soft on crime policies that have been pushed by many of the elected officials here are only causing more crime. They’ve only bared dead fruit and now my family is paying the price.

Caldwell said he hopes Lightfoot makes his brother’s death a priority and shared that the suspects are four Black men who were driving an SUV.

The Fox News contributor became understandably emotional while speaking so soon after his brother’s death, fighting back tears and sharing details about the young man. Beaman was looking at colleges he wanted to attend before his life was cut tragically short.

He will never get married. He will never see his first child. He will never have a real career and I don’t blame myself for it because I did everything I can do with the family and ensuring that everything works out well and ensuring he didn’t do anything wrong.

After Hannity expressed that his Fox News colleagues are praying for Caldwell and his family, Caldwell thanked the network, which he referred to as a “family.”

It is absolutely needed here and I want to thank from the bottom of my heart my Fox News family, you all have been amazing, Suzanne Scott, you Sean, everyone. Everyone at the Fox News Channel has ensured that this was made a national story and certainly shined light in a way that no one could’ve ever anticipated, but it should not be that I should be a member of the Fox News family and get coverage to see possible change. It shouldn’t be. What about the people who live in Chicago that have no one. [Someone] who doesn’t have a brother who may be on national television, who may not have a father who was a politician or someone who is perceived important. That should never be the case.

Lightfoot has received heavy criticism over the recent spike in violence in Chicago. Last year ended as the deadliest year for the city in a quarter of a century, with more people dying from shootings than any other in that time.

Watch above via Fox News.

