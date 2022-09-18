A Fox News correspondent bristled at claims from critics that the network coordinated directly with Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) in connection with a segment showing migrant buses being unloaded outside the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Appearing on MediaBuzz Sunday, correspondent Griff Jenkins took umbrage with the idea that Fox News worked directly with Abbott to have their cameras in place.

“That’s ridiculous, Howie,” Jenkins told Fox News host Howard Kurtz. “We did not coordinate — nor would we coordinate — with Governor Abbott or any other office. There was a press release that went to multiple news organizations that was embargoed until the buses arrived [which just told us the buses were coming. We didn’t have much details. But there was at leas other television crew and one other print organization there when we were there waiting for the buses to arrive. It’s just a charge that hold no water.”

Jenkins conceded that media criticism of the migrant busing by Abbott and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is “fair,” but argued that it’s “a crisis that needs to be addressed,” and that the onus is on President Joe Biden.

“On one case, the city of El Paso sending nearly 2,000 migrants on 50 buses to New York, there’s no criticism there,” Jenkins said. “But yet 50 drop in the tiny island paradise of Martha’s Vineyard, and the tiny island paradise is brought to its knees? There’s a double standard there.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

