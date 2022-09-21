Fox News Cuts Away From NY AG Announcing Major Fraud Lawsuit Against Former President: ‘Really Inside Baseball’

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner dismissed the announcement from New York Attorney General Letitia James of a major civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, casting the allegations as politically-motivated and of little interest to most people.

On Wednesday, Fox News aired James for approximately 8 minutes as she announced her office is suing Trump, his real estate business, and his adult children for years of fraud.

The suit accuses the Trumps of large-scale financial fraud. James is seeking $250 million in penalties, and if successful, the suit would permanently ban the Trump family from doing business in New York. James also said she is referring Trump and his family to the criminal division of the IRS for possible violations of tax law.

James outlined a series of astonishing allegations against Trump and his family at the press conference. In other words, it’s a big story.

Shortly after James explained how Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was involved in the alleged fraud, Faulkner cut away from the presser, referring to it as a “rather lengthy and detailed layout of the lawsuit.”

“Some of this is really inside baseball unless it is your tax dollars in New York,” Faulkner summarized. “Some people may even accuse it of being political because we’re 48 days away from the midterm elections, and both presidents, the current and past, are certainly being looked at to help candidates out. We’ll see how this plays out.”

Faulkner then moved on to a discussion of View host Sunny Hostin criticizing Nikki Haley.

Watch above via Fox News.

