BREAKING: Fox News Announces New Prime Time Lineup in Wake of Tucker Carlson Ouster

Fox News announced the new prime time lineup it’s putting in place in the wake of Tucker Carlson’s shocking ouster earlier this year.

The new lineup is a reshuffling of the current evening schedule: Jesse Watters will be taking the 8 p.m. hour, directly replacing Carlson. Laura Ingraham will move from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sean Hannity will stay at 9 p.m. and Greg Gutfeld will move to 10 p.m.

Trace Gallagher, a news anchor at the network, will move up to 11p.m.

A rotating cast of hosts stepped in to replace Carlson after he was abruptly fired from Fox News one week after it reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over the airing of 2020 election lies. The ratings dipped significantly from the Carlson era, who in his seven years helming Tucker Carlson Tonight emerged as a controversial but popular host at the network.

Since his ouster from Fox News, Carlson has been airing a show on Twitter.

Watters joined Fox News two decades ago, working his way up from production assistant to on-air commentator on Bill O’Reilly’s hit prime-time show. In recent years, he has become one of the most-watched personalities on the network, as co-host of the top-rated show The Five and solo host of his own program Watters’ World, which debuted in the 7 p.m. slot in 2022.

Perhaps the biggest shake-up is moving the top-rated late-night show Gutfeld! from 11 PM to an hour earlier. While the host will no longer be able to boast of having the number one late-night comedy show, you can see why the network would want to move his massive audience to an hour earlier.

