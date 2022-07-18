Fox News Guest Defends AOC’s Complaints About Maintaining Two Homes on a Six-Figure Salary: ‘I Hate Having to Agree’ With Her

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) received a rare defense on Fox News after she recently highlighted the financial hardship of maintaining two residences on her annual $174,000 salary.

In an Instagram story post, the Democrat congresswoman said she is required to maintain a residence in both Washington D.C. and New York. The two residences requirement, Ocasio-Cortez said, makes it difficult for people not independently wealthy to maintain positions in Congress.

“It’s insanely expensive, there is no stipend or per diem for it, and you’re not allowed to write it off even though your job forces you to have it. This creates real class dynamics in the House,” she said.

On The Faulkner Focus, conservative radio host and frequent Fox News guest Jason Rantz actually sided with Ocasio-Cortez on the issue, though he was sure to let everyone know he was not happy about it after host Harris Faulkner said critics were blasting Ocasio-Cortez as “tone deaf” for her comments.

“I say certainly the timing is not ideal. She is not wrong. Believe me, I hate having to agree with AOC but I do think when you are requiring someone to have two residences particularly in high-cost neighborhoods, you are self-limiting the type of person who might want to run for congress. AOC did, and she is a horrible example,” Rantz argued.

He continued by saying some members of Congress could be getting rich by trading votes to people or organizations “who can make them wealthy down the line” and said there should at least be a conversation about housing stipends for members of Congress.

This, the conservative commentator added, would open up the class standing of people who can run as many may choose not to because they can’t afford it.

“I think that’s a reasonable conversation especially when you consider all of the hours that some of these folks are putting on when they work and live on the West coast and have to travel to the East coast. So I do think there is a bigger conversation. I just wish AOC wasn’t the person who was bringing it up,” he said.

Though he agrees with Ocasio-Cortez on this one issue, Rantz still added that the Democrat is an “insufferable millennial.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com