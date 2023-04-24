‘Fox News Has Gone Woke’: MAGA Melts Down Over Tucker Carlson’s Firing

Supporters of Donald Trump are treating the firing of Fox News’s Tucker Carlson about as well as you’d expect.

On Monday, the network shocked the media industry by sending its top-rated host packing less than a week after it agreed to pay $787.5 million in a defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. Fox News is also facing a lawsuit brought by a former producer for Tucker Carlson Tonight, who alleges the company allowed a toxic workplace atmosphere of sexual harassment and general misogyny.

Several embarrassing details have emerged from various filings in the Dominion case. Fox hosts privately questioned or mocked claims about voter fraud that, publicly, they said or suggested occurred in the 2020 election. Last month, it was even revealed that Carlson told a Fox News staffer he hates Trump.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” he said in a text on Jan. 4, 2021. “I truly can’t wait.” He added, “I hate him passionately.”

The revelation hasn’t soured Trump supporters on him. Carlson conducted a friendly interview with the former president earlier this month.

Shortly after Carlson’s firing, the reactions from MAGA world began pouring in. The extremely online Brigitte Gabriel was particularly miffed and accused Fox News of going woke.

“Fox News has gone woke,” she tweeted. “Now they must go broke.”

Fox News has gone woke. Now they must go broke. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 24, 2023

Similarly, Elon Musk whisperer and noted feline dookie enthusiast Catturd2 said Fox News “pulled a Bud Lite,” a reference to Bud Light’s decision to partner with a transgender Instagram influencer to promote Bud Light.

Fox News just pulled a Bud Lite. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 24, 2023

Eric Trump, the former president’s son, also had words for Fox.

First it was @LaraLeaTrump, then @dbongino now @TuckerCarlson… What is happening to Fox? — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 24, 2023

Carlson’s exit has prompted speculation as to where he will land next. Some suggested he could land at Newsmax, a lower budget conservative network whose CEO Chris Ruddy also weighed in on Carlson’s departure.

“For a while Fox News has been moving to become establishment media and Tucker Carlson’s removal is a big milestone in that effort,” he said “Millions of viewers who liked the old Fox News have made the switch to Newsmax and Tucker’s departure will only fuel that.”

Donald Trump Jr. said he couldn’t believe the move.

“This changes things permanently,” he told Charlie Kirk. “The whole thing is actually mind-blowing to me.”

“I don’t know what they’re thinking,” Kirk replied.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com