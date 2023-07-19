Fox News Host Calls Out GOP For Ignoring Fact That IRS Whistleblowers Were Managed By Trump Appointees

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov took aim at several misconceptions she saw swirling around the IRS whistleblower hearing on Wednesday, focusing on the fact that those whistleblowers reported to Trump appointees.

Tarlov was the last of the co-hosts on The Five to weigh in on the House hearing, in which IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified that their investigations into Hunter Biden were interrupted by “roadblocks.”

“And I hate to disagree – that’s a lie. I love to disagree with the table,” Tarlov joked.

“But there was a lot of new information elicited out of that. Ro Khanna, when he was questioning Gary Shapley, got him to admit that the, quote, ‘vast majority’ of cases like hunters that go before the tax counsel, they decide not to charge,” she began, adding:

He also got Gary Shapley to admit that he never said that Merrick Garland lied to Congress. So that’s a right-wing talking point. There’s always a timeline problem. And this happened with the Twitter files, too. Well, I heard all about that pesky Biden administration that wanted to censor everyone. And then it turned out that the dates didn’t align and that it was the Trump administration.

“So Ziegler’s testimony and there are mainstream news outlets that are posting snippets of his testimony, not admitting the fact that the IRS investigators, when they were talking to appointees in the DOJ about going forward were Trump appointees,” Tarlov continued, not specifically naming those outlets – although notably cable news networks like CNN and MSNBC had focused on that point.

“It was Bill Barr, David Weiss, also a Trump appointee,” she continued as Judge Jeanine Pirro offered a groan.

“Mmmmm, it’s true,” Tarlov replied to Pirro.

Tarlov added of Weiss, who was responsible for the decision to charge Hunter Biden, “He said, that he was someone who shared his [Trump’s] vision for making America safe again.”

David Weiss, a federal prosecutor, has come under fire in recent weeks from the right for not pursuing harsher sentencing for Hunter Biden. Weiss has insisted he alone decided on how to charge Hunter Biden.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

