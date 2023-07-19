‘No Matter Your Party, I Am Not Your Opposition’: IRS Whistleblower Says He’s Putting Himself At Risk For ‘American People Who Support Me’

IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley made it clear to the House Oversight Committee Wednesday that his motives for coming forward about the Hunter Biden criminal probe were not political.

No matter your party, I am not your opposition. I am here with information for you to examine, investigate, and determine whether more action is warranted on your part. I am on your team, whether we agree on every politically-sensitive issue or not. There is no benefit for me blowing the whistle on this case — absolutely none. I have no book deal, and the only money that goes into my bank account every two weeks is for my employment with the federal government.

The GOP has alleged that the Department of Justice interfered in the Hunter Biden tax probe in an effort to spare President Joe Biden from the political fallout. The investigation has become a cause célèbre for conservatives looking to possibly impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland and put a stain on the Biden presidency.

Hunter ultimately avoided jail time by pleading guilty to two federal misdemeanor tax charges, and agreeing to enter into a pre-trial diversion program on a federal gun charge. Republicans have called it a “sweetheart deal” that evinced a two-tiered justice system. The White House issued a short statement on the deal, saying, “The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment.”

In June, Shapley told the House committee that the DOJ held back on the probe into Hunter’s tax issues and that Garland limited the prosecutorial powers of U.S. Attorney David Weiss, then lied about it. According to CNN, Garland and Weiss “have rejected most, if not all, of the GOP lawmakers’ assertions.”

Shapley said he has served as a special agent for IRS criminal investigation for 14 years, and that he’s currently being retaliated against by his “immediate supervisors” for coming forward.

He concluded: “I don’t have a network of rich and powerful friends to help me weather the storm of retaliation and character assassination. I am putting myself at risk for the American people who support me and for those who do not.”

Watch the video above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com