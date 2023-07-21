Fox News Hosts Accuse Biden of Dementia, Fume Over His Sneakers: ‘Like Wearing a Speedo and Flip Flips to a Funeral!’

Fox News hosts had a field day with Joe Biden‘s newest form of footwear, citing a Politico report that “accommodations” were being made to help the president hide his advancing age, including wearing “casual sneakers instead of dress shoes, which can be more prone to slipping.”

Anchor Harris Faulkner declared, “When it comes to picking on footwear and all that, I mean, I do kind of just give a yawn to all of it. We often change our footwear; I’ve broken my ankle in the last three years…Things change. But, you know, when you look at him juxtaposed against some of those he would run against — Donald Trump — they’re not that far in age. Joe Manchin — not that far off in age with the president, who’s an octogenarian.”

“Well, I made a joke last night on Hannity,” said Outnumbered co-host Dagen McDowell. “Those shoes — my father will be 87 in a week. And, to a man of that generation, wearing those shoes, particularly a commander in chief, in public, when you’re going on a — this is formal business. That’s the equivalent of wearing your bedroom slippers outside. That’s like wearing a Speedo and flip flops to a funeral.

“So, these elitist snobs in the White House are blithely lying to the American people over and over because they think we’re stupid, and we’re not. We’ve cared for elderly parents and relatives, and we can look at this man and see what’s going on. We know dementia, we know age, we know Alzheimer’s when we see it. And we look at Joe Biden and think, ‘we would not let him drive our car in an empty church parking lot.’ We know what’s happening with him. It’s sad, but distressing.”

Biden’s age has become a lightning rod in the 2024 race for president, with some speculating that Biden he not live out a second term.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

