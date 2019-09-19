Fox News Hosts Push Back on Guest’s Dig at Greta Thunberg: ‘No Picking On Children’

Conservative commentator Buck Sexton was scolded by Fox News hosts when he seemed to mock a teenaged activist while serving as the #OneLuckyGuy on Outnumbered.

On Thursday the Fox show ridiculed NBC’s new “climate confessions” page, a place where people are encouraged to admit their actions that are less-than-helpful for preserving the environment. As the panelists scoffed at the “sanctimony” of the endeavor, Sexton turned the conversation toward Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist who spoke before Congress this week and asked them to heed the warnings of climate scientists.

“The biggest weakness this stuff always has is the spokespersons for this movement. They also have this young girl who is, what, 16?” Sexton said. “We gonna ask her about the Fed rate next?”

Sexton’s comment drew an instant reaction from the rest of the couch, with host Melissa Francis in particular telling him “No picking on children.”

“I’m not picking on her,” Sexton said, “but she is testifying about climate change in front of Congress.”

“No kid-bashing,” Francis repeated, with Jessica Tarlov saying “especially a kid who is more alert to the challenges facing our planet than a great number of people.”

