Buck Sexton Argues On Fox News: DC Shooting ‘Clearly’ a ‘Targeted Political Terrorist Attack’

Conservative radio host Buck Sexton joined Fox News’s Joey Jones on Wednesday to discuss the shooting of two National Guard members near the White House, an act Sexton called akin to “a terrorist attack.”

“We need some expertise here. A lot of speculation can go several different ways right now. This happened in our nation’s capital. It happened near the White House. It seems to be very brash and bold kind of an attack of some sort. We don’t know anything about motive. But tell us about going into a holiday, the type of intelligence we’re gathering, what we’re seeing,” Jones began, introducing Sexton – a former CIA and NYPD officer.

“I would imagine we’re kind of getting flooded with stuff in these types of environments. How do you weed through that? And is there any way that if this was some sort of orchestrated attack, it was on a radar at all?” Jones asked.

“Well, Joey, first, I just want to say I’m in real-time contact with the Pentagon on this one and speaking to also former—or rather, law enforcement sources in D.C. And they are very clear they are not confirming. I know the West Virginia governor has now retracted the post. But the understanding is, as of this moment, that those two National Guard members are fighting for their lives in the hospital,” Sexton replied, adding:

So in critical condition. But they are very much still in the fight as I’m speaking to you. And so that is obviously a very encouraging turn in the story. We’re going into this holiday season. You mentioned I’m formerly the CIA, but I also spent time in the Counterterrorism Bureau with Paul Morrow, actually. He was one of my senior officers at the time, handling domestic terrorism incidents. And I think that’s particularly valuable experience in this moment, because this is clearly some form of targeted political attack, a terrorist attack. I mean, I would say the certainty on this is 95, maybe 99 percent. You have two members of the National Guard who are clearly identifiable as such, hit with a lethal attack by a shooter at a time of, let’s be very clear, extremely elevated rhetoric and political tension around exactly this issue—the deployment of National Guard into cities by the Trump administration. Now I just spoke to Director Patel of the FBI earlier today on my radio show about the success of the National Guard in bringing down the crime rates, and some of your previous guests have also noted this has not gotten nearly enough attention. But I was in D.C. myself a few weeks ago. It’s safer. Memphis is safer. St. Louis is becoming safer. These are all places where you’ve seen 20, 30, sometimes 40 percent drops in violent crime, and that’s not getting nearly enough attention from the anti-Trump media. What you are seeing, Joey, and this is, I think, what factors into this moment so powerfully and tragically, is a lot of people who are, quite honestly, inciting against the National Guard at this point in time, saying that they are some kind of an occupying force. This is a common theme from some of the biggest newspapers in the country. They’re even comparing them to the stormtroopers of fascism—madness. The kind of things that can very quickly lead people toward violence, and I think that there should be accountability for that. We’ve also seen recently a video that’s gotten a lot of attention, including from the White House, of Democrats, some former service members, one former CIA like me, saying don’t obey illegal orders. Again, the subtext is that there is some kind of illegal, from-the-top commander-in-chief malfeasance that has to be dealt with. And some people are going to go to extremes. So Joey, I think we’re going to get a lot more detail on the specifics of likely motive here, but this obviously was a targeted attack. It’s targeted against National Guard at a time of—yeah, go ahead.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.