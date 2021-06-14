Juan Williams is sounding the alarm over Republican members of Congress, and their curious erasure of the Capitol insurrection on January 6th is a pretext for future elections to be stolen. The Fox News contributor, and former co-host of The Five, worries about January 6th, 2025, in an opinion piece published by The Hill, entitled, “GOP preparing the ground to steal an election.”

Williams has long provided a progressive, or more accurately, center-left perspective in contrast with the conservative opinion programming on Fox News, but this is his second recent column for The Hill calling out conservatives in a manner which he hasn’t done on Fox News airwaves.

The Fox News contributor warns about uncertainty around current voting systems, combined with the prevention of a bipartisan commission looking into January 6th, 2021, combined with what he sees as new voting laws designed to suppress Democratic voters? Well, that adds up to his very real concern of fertile ground for future stolen elections. Williams explains in three steps:

Step One — Don’t mention Jan. 6, 2021. If it comes up, say Trump’s violent radicals did not stop certification of President Biden’s win over Trump. It was just like a “tourist visit,” according to one GOP congressman, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.). Too bad for him he was photographed that day with a look of terror on his face. Next, prevent a bipartisan, independent commission from looking into the violent Republican riot. Twist the arms of the honest Republicans left on Capitol Hill by scaring them with previews of the commission’s probable findings and the damage those stories could do to the party’s efforts to regain control of the House, Senate and White House. Step Two — Change election laws in states with GOP majority legislatures. New laws in Georgia, for example, take power away from independent election boards and the secretary of state to certify election results. Georgia’s new laws give unprecedented power to the Republican legislature to determine the winner of the 2024 election. They can override local and state election officials in certifying votes. In 2020, the Georgia Secretary of State — a Republican, Brad Raffensperger — defied Trump’s demand to “find” enough votes to make him the winner of the presidential race. Raffensperger or his successor will not have that power come 2024. Step Three — Suppress the votes of people who are unlikely to back Republicans: young people, college-educated whites, poor people, union members, working women, Blacks, Latinos and Asians.

Williams concludes by calling out the “combination of lies and political bluffs is like a poltergeist, an evil force, in control of a dead body — the cult that was once the Republican Party,” before noting “People who love America need to face this threat to democracy and act with urgency.”

On Memorial Day weekend, Williams blasted “GOP extremism” in a scathing Memorial Day column published in The Hill. He also blasted “Replacement Theory” politics for much of the conservative animus that currently exists, the very same theory that is often promoted by Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson.

