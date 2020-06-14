Fox News’ Howard Kurtz opened Sunday’s MediaBuzz with a monologue expressing alarm about what he called a “serious threat to journalism.”

Kurtz was mainly set off by the recent controversy at the New York Times over running an op-ed from Senator Tom Cotton, which faced serious internal backlash from Times staffers and criticism of the paper’s handling of this whole thing, resulting in editorial page editor James Bennet resigning.

But more broadly, Kurtz said what’s troubled him about the press “began with the decision by numerous journalists that Trump was so dangerous, such a threat to democracy, that it was their duty to conduct a crusade against him.”

Between the Times decision and the fallout from the Philadelphia Inquirer’s “BUILDINGS MATTER TOO” headline, Kurtz had this to say:

“I understand the anger and the frustration of black journalists sparked by the brutal killing of of George Floyd and decades of police brutality. But there’s a growing pattern of imbalance and intolerance at some of our top news organizations. And for many younger journalists, that’s just fine, they don’t want contrary opinions published. Fox News takes its share of knocks, there are a number of prominent conservative hosts here, but you get many points of view on this network every day. The new approach is even being touted as a business model. Most readers at the Times or viewers at CNN or MSNBC are liberal, so these outlets make more money by keeping the base happy. There’s a sense of mission as they slam Trump, embrace Black Lives Matter, and now demand apologies and resignations if their bosses allow opposing views any daylight.”

Kurtz said he’s worried that in this “battle for the soul of journalism,” they’re losing to “the social justice warriors.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

