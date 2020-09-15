President Donald Trump faced some serious questions from voters at ABC News’ town hall Tuesday night, on issues from coronavirus to policing to health care.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham reacted after the town hall was over by calling it “an ambush.”

She swiped at “former Clintonite” George Stephanopoulos and said, “The DNC may as well have put the whole thing on.”

Ingraham aired clips of voters confronting Trump over his coronavirus response and his downplaying of the pandemic, along with one moment of the president being confronted by one woman and by Stephanopoulos on covering preexisting conditions.

“The president loves mixing it up with everybody,” Ingraham said. “He did the interview with Jonathan Swan, he did the 18 tapes of Bob Woodward, and now he did this. But this was an ambush. Biden’s not going to take any questions like this. He’s not going to get any questions like this. So why did the president decide to do this, to open himself up to a room full of basically Trump resistance?”

