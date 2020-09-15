The first questioner at ABC News’ town hall with President Donald Trump was a man who voted for the president in 2016 but made it clear he’s not happy with how he’s handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Pennsylvania resident Paul Tubiana told the president he voted for him last time, saying, “I’m conservative, pro-life, and diabetic.”

“I’ve had to dodge people who don’t care about social distancing and wearing face masks. I thought you were doing a good job with the pandemic response until about May 1st,” he continued. “Then you took your foot off the gas pedal. Why did you throw vulnerable people like me under the bus?”

“Well, we really didn’t, Paul,” Trump said. “We’ve worked very hard on the pandemic… It came from China. They should’ve never let it happen.”

He touted what his administration has done on ventilators and vaccines, saying a vaccine could come in a matter of weeks.

You can watch above, via ABC.

