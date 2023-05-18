Fox News legal analyst Andy McCarthy joined America’s Newsroom to discuss the testimony of three whistleblowers before Congress on Thursday, which House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) claims will help substantiate his long-held allegation that the FBI has been weaponized against conservatives.

Anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino played a bit of the weaponization of the federal government hearing in which GOP Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) asks former FBI special agent Steve Friend if he believes the FBI retaliated against him for speaking out. Steube has accused the FBI of stripping him of his security clearance and eventually firing him for “objecting to using a SWAT team to arrest a subject whom the FBI said was at the Capitol illegally on January 6,” reported CNN.

Perino then asked McCarthy for his reaction to the hearing so far, “Give us your overall big picture take on what you just heard.”

“Well, it’s obviously a very intense hearing. I thought the witnesses are actually very impressive guys,” McCarthy began, adding:

It seemed to me that it was you know, you have combat veterans, who had distinguished records not only in the military, but in law enforcement up until very recently. And they have a credible story that the reason that they’re they suddenly have blemished records is because the FBI has been politicized and they’re pushing against it. I don’t know that it helps the committee get that message across. Apparently, Marcus Allen did not want to sit with the Democrats, but was willing to sit with the Republicans. It’s not that unusual for a witness to be willing to sit with one side of a dispute, but not the other.

“But it is unusual to have a testimonial transcript generated from that and have the other side both not present and then not give them a copy of what the testimony is. And I just wonder whether that was really worth it, because that seems to be what the what the Democratic side is hammering on, the fact that they haven’t been given this testimony, which, you know, may not be that big of a deal,” McCarthy concluded.

“Just one point on that and I don’t know all the details, but one of the things that Jim Jordan, the congressman, the chairman from Ohio, said was that that would be up to Mr. Allen to decide,” replied Perino.

“And there was some reference to something that had happened with previous testimony that he says the Democrats inappropriately leaked and that that newspaper or news outlet then had to walk back. So we don’t know what that is. And I agree with that,” Perino concluded.

“Allen, an FBI staff operations specialist, had his security clearance suspended in January 2022 after voicing support for the January 6, 2021, insurrection of the US Capitol, according to a copy of the suspension letter sent to Allen,” reported CNN after obtaining the letter.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com